Mongolia: Renewable Energy Project in Ulaanbaatar Residential Areas

August 21, 2024_ The city of Ulaanbaatar, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a project to promote the use of renewable energy in residential areas. This year, the project plans to convert 70-100 households to solar power and increase public awareness of the benefits of renewable energy. Recently, Deputy Mayor L. Khosbayar met with UNDP Regional Representative Lin Cao to discuss the project's progress and future activities. Project implementers point out that increasing the use of renewable energy could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Ulaanbaatar, where about 200,000 households use fossil fuels for heating. The news is reported by mnb.mn. The project aims to improve air quality and public health, addressing a critical problem for the Mongolian capital.