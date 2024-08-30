Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Reorganizing Digital Education Systems to Improve Efficiency

August 30, 2024_ In Mongolia, about 30 digital education service systems are currently disorganized and lacking interconnectivity, creating...

Mongolia: Reorganizing Digital Education Systems to Improve Efficiency
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ In Mongolia, about 30 digital education service systems are currently disorganized and lacking interconnectivity, creating difficulties for teachers, students and parents. To address this situation, a task force led by the advisor to the Minister of Education, D. Gantulga, with over 40 representatives from public and private entities has been formed. The group's goal is to analyze education services and establish a unified IT architecture, promoting fair competition and innovation among companies. The Ministry of Education has stated that it intends to create a market where companies respond to the needs of schools, teachers and families, rather than trying to obtain projects through the government. The news was reported by mnb.mn, highlighting the importance of a more integrated and community-responsive education system.

