Mongolia: Resolution for winter preparation in the agricultural sector approved

August 07, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia passed a resolution for 2024-2025 winter preparedness in the agricultural sector during its regular session. The resolution includes measures to accumulate stocks of grain, petroleum products and fodder for livestock, as well as ensuring the availability of labor and equipment for the harvest. A natural disaster risk map will be created and public warnings will be issued to prevent damage. Furthermore, it is expected to facilitate trade in agricultural products and ensure access to education for children of migrant families. The news was reported by montsame.mn. These measures are key to addressing climate challenges and ensuring food security in the country.