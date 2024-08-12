Mongolia: Road Accidents to Increase in 2023 and 2024

August 12, 2024_ Mongolia has seen a significant increase in road accidents, with 11,665 traffic violations reported in the capital Ulaanbaatar and 2,062 in rural areas in the second half of 2023 and early 2024. This represents a 24.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Although accidents in rural areas are about five times lower than those in the capital, their severity is significantly higher, resulting in fatalities and extensive damage. Tourist areas such as Arkhangai, Uvurkhangai and Khurvsgul are particularly affected by these incidents, The UB Post reports. Local authorities are stepping up efforts to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatal accidents.