Mongolia: Rubella cases increase, government intensifies control measures

Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ The Mongolian government has recorded two confirmed cases of rubella and one suspected case, leading the National Emergency Council to meet to discuss response measures. The Minister of Health, T. Munkhsaikhan, announced the intensification of surveillance and the planning of vaccination campaigns to prevent the spread of the disease. Rubella is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted through the air and can affect those who have not been vaccinated. Health authorities have urged the population to wear masks in public places to reduce the risk of contagion, as reported by news.mn. As the new school year begins, it is crucial to ensure that vaccinated children are welcomed into schools and kindergartens, while health checks for arriving travelers are intensified.

