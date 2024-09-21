Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Scandal in the pharmaceutical market for 17 billion tugriks of mismanaged funds

September 20, 2024_ An audit has revealed that 17 billion tugriks, intended for subsidized medicines, were spent illegally in Mongolia.

Mongolia: Scandal in the pharmaceutical market for 17 billion tugriks of mismanaged funds
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ An audit has revealed that 17 billion tugriks, intended for subsidized medicines, were spent illegally in Mongolia. The discovery emerged during a parliamentary hearing on drug quality and registration, highlighting serious irregularities in the health insurance system. Authorities have established a temporary commission to investigate the causes and conditions of the drug price hike. The situation has raised concerns among citizens and the media, who are calling for greater transparency and accountability in the pharmaceutical sector, as reported by unuudur.mn. This scandal highlights the need for reforms in Mongolia's drug procurement and distribution system, to ensure that public funds are used appropriately and for the benefit of the people.

