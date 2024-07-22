Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Significant increase in levels of the Onon, Kherlen and Tuul rivers

22 July 2024_ As of 20 July, the levels of the Onon, Kherlen and Tuul rivers in the eastern and central regions of Mongolia have increased...

Mongolia: Significant increase in levels of the Onon, Kherlen and Tuul rivers
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ As of 20 July, the levels of the Onon, Kherlen and Tuul rivers in the eastern and central regions of Mongolia have increased significantly. The National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring reported an increase in water levels of 30-50 centimeters in a single day. This sudden increase was caused by heavy rains that caused flooding in some areas. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have issued warnings to residents near rivers to take precautionary measures. The UB Post reports it. The affected regions are implementing contingency plans to prevent further damage.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tuul rivers Tuul Gol Local authorities Herlen
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza