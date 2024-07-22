Mongolia: Significant increase in levels of the Onon, Kherlen and Tuul rivers

22 July 2024_ As of 20 July, the levels of the Onon, Kherlen and Tuul rivers in the eastern and central regions of Mongolia have increased significantly. The National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring reported an increase in water levels of 30-50 centimeters in a single day. This sudden increase was caused by heavy rains that caused flooding in some areas. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have issued warnings to residents near rivers to take precautionary measures. The UB Post reports it. The affected regions are implementing contingency plans to prevent further damage.