Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Smart Greenhouse Project for Sustainable Agriculture Inaugurated

September 2, 2024_ The Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, D. Amarbayasgalan, visited the smart greenhouse development project in the north of the...

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
September 2, 2024_ The Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, D. Amarbayasgalan, visited the smart greenhouse development project in the north of the country, implemented in collaboration with the government of South Korea. This project, launched in 2021, involves the construction of eight greenhouses that will allow year-round cultivation, thanks to advanced technologies adapted to Mongolia's extreme climate. During the visit, Amarbayasgalan stressed the importance of supporting food security and announced the establishment of a working group to promote agriculture in the country. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The project aims to improve agricultural production and reduce dependence on food imports, thus contributing to Mongolia's economic stability.

