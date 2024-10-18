Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Speaker of Parliament and Speaker of Australian Senate meet to strengthen bilateral relations

17 October 2024_ On 16 October 2024, D. Amarbayasgalan, Speaker of the Grand Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia, met with Susan Lines, Speaker of the...

Mongolia: Speaker of Parliament and Speaker of Australian Senate meet to strengthen bilateral relations
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 October 2024_ On 16 October 2024, D. Amarbayasgalan, Speaker of the Grand Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia, met with Susan Lines, Speaker of the Australian Senate, at Government House. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding friendly relations between Mongolia and Australia, emphasizing shared democratic values. Discussions included parliamentary cooperation and the establishment of agreements in the field of social security and intergovernmental air transport. The visit was described as an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two nations, as reported by gogo.mn. This meeting is a significant step in strengthening ties between the two countries, which share common interests in the social and economic spheres.

