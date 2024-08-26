Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Speaker of Parliament Meets with UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific

26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
26 August 2024_ Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament D. Amarbayasgalan met with UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja to discuss cooperation between Mongolia and the United Nations. During the meeting, Amarbayasgalan expressed gratitude for UNDP's support in organizing a global meeting on women. Wignaraja stressed the importance of collaboration to address challenges such as climate change and gender equality, highlighting ongoing projects in Mongolian provinces. The news was reported by mnb.mn. UNDP, the United Nations Development Programme, is an entity that works to improve living conditions and promote sustainable development in various countries, including Mongolia.

