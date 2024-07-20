Mongolia: Speaker of Parliament visits Govi-Altai and discusses reforms

July 19, 2024_ The Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, D. Amarbaysgalan, visited Govi-Altai province and met with citizens of Yesonbulag district. During the meeting, he highlighted that following the 2024 parliamentary elections, Parliament now consists of 126 members, improving representation and strengthening democracy. He also discussed reforms for regional development, which include building infrastructure and improving the quality of life in western provinces such as Uvs, Khovd, Zavkhan and Govi-Altai. Citizens of Yesonbulag expressed their support for the proposed reforms. news.mn reports it. During the visit, prizes and recognitions were also given to deserving citizens for their contribution to the development of the country.