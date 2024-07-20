Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Speaker of Parliament visits Govi-Altai and discusses reforms

July 19, 2024_ The Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, D. Amarbaysgalan, visited Govi-Altai province and met with citizens of Yesonbulag district....

Mongolia: Speaker of Parliament visits Govi-Altai and discusses reforms
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ The Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, D. Amarbaysgalan, visited Govi-Altai province and met with citizens of Yesonbulag district. During the meeting, he highlighted that following the 2024 parliamentary elections, Parliament now consists of 126 members, improving representation and strengthening democracy. He also discussed reforms for regional development, which include building infrastructure and improving the quality of life in western provinces such as Uvs, Khovd, Zavkhan and Govi-Altai. Citizens of Yesonbulag expressed their support for the proposed reforms. news.mn reports it. During the visit, prizes and recognitions were also given to deserving citizens for their contribution to the development of the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visited Govi Altai province reports it provincia as Uvs
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza