Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: State visit of President Khurelsukh to Turkmenistan

07 October 2024_ Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan from 10 to 13 October 2024, at the invitation of Turkmen...

Mongolia: State visit of President Khurelsukh to Turkmenistan
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan from 10 to 13 October 2024, at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. This visit marks the first high-level meeting between the two countries since their diplomatic opening in 1992. During the stay, President Khurelsukh will participate in official talks and will also meet with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan. The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation at the regional and international levels. This news was reported by gogo.mn. In addition, President Khurelsukh will be the guest of honor at an international forum to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turkmenistan at first high level meeting cooperation at
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza