Mongolia: State visit of President Khurelsukh to Turkmenistan

07 October 2024_ Mongolian President U.Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan from 10 to 13 October 2024, at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. This visit marks the first high-level meeting between the two countries since their diplomatic opening in 1992. During the stay, President Khurelsukh will participate in official talks and will also meet with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan. The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation at the regional and international levels. This news was reported by gogo.mn. In addition, President Khurelsukh will be the guest of honor at an international forum to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy.