Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: State visit of the King of Bhutan and bilateral agreements

15 July 2024_ During the State Visit of the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian...

Mongolia: State visit of the King of Bhutan and bilateral agreements
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 July 2024_ During the State Visit of the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, the two Heads of State issued a Joint Declaration on 15 July 2024. The visit, the first of its kind, saw the participation of the Royal Family of Bhutan and senior officials of the Bhutanese government. The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including economy, education, culture, health, science, agriculture, environment and tourism. Furthermore, several Memorandums of Understanding were signed to strengthen collaboration in traditional medicine, animal husbandry, education, culture and broadcasting. Montsame.mn reports it. The visit also highlighted the importance of food security and the fight against climate change, with commitments to share sustainable practices and participate in international peacekeeping exercises.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Montsame.mn reports it Mongolia Bhutan environment and tourism
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza