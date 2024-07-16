Mongolia: State visit of the King of Bhutan and bilateral agreements

15 July 2024_ During the State Visit of the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, the two Heads of State issued a Joint Declaration on 15 July 2024. The visit, the first of its kind, saw the participation of the Royal Family of Bhutan and senior officials of the Bhutanese government. The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including economy, education, culture, health, science, agriculture, environment and tourism. Furthermore, several Memorandums of Understanding were signed to strengthen collaboration in traditional medicine, animal husbandry, education, culture and broadcasting. Montsame.mn reports it. The visit also highlighted the importance of food security and the fight against climate change, with commitments to share sustainable practices and participate in international peacekeeping exercises.