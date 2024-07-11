Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: State Visit of the King of Bhutan continues with a visit to the Chinggis Khaan National Museum

10 July 2024_ The state visit of the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to Mongolia at the invitation of the President of...

Mongolia: State Visit of the King of Bhutan continues with a visit to the Chinggis Khaan National Museum
10 July 2024_ The state visit of the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to Mongolia at the invitation of the President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa continues. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck visited the Chinggis Khaan National Museum. The Royal Family of Bhutan was welcomed by the Director of the Museum, the Honorable Academician and Scientist S. Chuluun, who guided the distinguished guests through the rooms of the Museum providing detailed explanations. The King of Bhutan also wrote a heartfelt message in the Museum's “Guest Book” and signed it. Montsame.mn reports it. The visit highlights the cultural and diplomatic ties between Mongolia and Bhutan.

