Mongolia: State visit of the King of Bhutan to strengthen bilateral relations

5 July 2024_ The King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Gesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has accepted the invitation of the President of Mongolia U.Khurelsukh for a state visit from 8 to 15 July. During the visit, President U.Khurelsukh and His Majesty the King of Bhutan will discuss strengthening bilateral relations and exploring cooperation opportunities in various sectors, including trade, culture and education. The visit will also include meetings with other senior Mongolian officials and participation in cultural events. This is the first state visit by a Bhutanese monarch to Mongolia and is expected to further strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries. The UB Post reports it. The visit also includes the signing of agreements to strengthen the legal framework that supports bilateral ties.