Mongolia: State visit of the King of Bhutan

9 July 2024_ At the invitation of U.Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan, is on a state visit to Mongolia from 8 to 15 July 2024. During the visit, U.Khurelsukh and the King of Bhutan will discuss strengthening bilateral relations and international and regional cooperation. The two sides will sign documents to consolidate the legal basis of bilateral relations. Furthermore, His Majesty King Jigme and his family will attend the opening ceremony of the National Naadam Festival as guests of honor. This was reported by the news site gogo.mn. The visit aims to strengthen ties between the two countries and promote collaboration in various sectors.