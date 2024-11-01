Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
12:28
Mongolia: S.Tserenchimed wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championships

November 1, 2024_ S.Tserenchimed achieved a major victory, winning the silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships with a score of 2:4. The...

Mongolia: S.Tserenchimed wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championships
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ S.Tserenchimed achieved a major victory, winning the silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships with a score of 2:4. The Mongolian wrestler had already demonstrated her talent at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where she won a bronze medal in the 53 kg category. This success at the World Championships underlines the characteristics and hard work of Mongolian athletes in the international sports scene. The news was reported by The UB Post. S.Tserenchimed is a symbol of sports excellence in Mongolia, a country known for its wrestling tradition and talented athletes.

