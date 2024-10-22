Mongolia: Study Opportunities at Ca' Foscari University of Venice

October 22, 2024_ Ca' Foscari University of Venice offers an exchange program for master's and doctoral students within the Erasmus+ project. Students from the Mongolian National University (MUIS) can apply to participate in this program, which covers tuition, flight and living costs. Applications are open until October 29, 2024 and require good knowledge of the English language and academic support from a professor from the Italian university. The news was reported by num.edu.mn, highlighting the importance of educational cooperation between Mongolia and Italy. This program represents a unique opportunity for Mongolian students to immerse themselves in Italian culture and education.