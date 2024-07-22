Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: Success at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad

22 July 2024_ Mongolia achieved outstanding results at the 65th International Mathematics Olympiad held in Bath, United Kingdom. The Mongolian team...

Mongolia: Success at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ Mongolia achieved outstanding results at the 65th International Mathematics Olympiad held in Bath, United Kingdom. The Mongolian team won six medals, including two silver and three bronze. This result allowed Mongolia to rank 16th out of 112 participating countries. Among the winners stand out D. Enkh-Erdene and B. Batbayar, students of School No. 1, who won silver medals. The UB Post reports it. The competition saw the participation of young mathematical talents from all over the world, confirming Mongolia's excellence in this field.

