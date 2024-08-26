Mongolia: Success of the World Women's Forum in Ulaanbaatar

August 26, 2024_ The Global Women's Forum, entitled "For a Green Future", held in Ulaanbaatar on August 22-23, 2024, under the auspices of Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh, was successfully concluded. During the event, crucial issues such as climate change, economic instability and gender inequality were addressed, with six thematic sessions that led to the drafting of the "Ulaanbaatar Declaration for a Sustainable Future". This document emphasizes the importance of the role of women in the fight against global challenges and promotes gender equality in various sectors. The news was reported by montsame.mn. The forum brought together participants from different countries, highlighting Mongolia's commitment to promoting women's rights and environmental sustainability.