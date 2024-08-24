Mongolia: Supreme Court Judge Candidate Approved

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 24, 2024_ The Parliament of Mongolia has discussed and approved the candidate for the vacant post of Supreme Court judge, presented by the Chairman of the Judicial Council. The candidate, E. Zolzayaa, has a long career in the judicial system, having served in various positions, including that of a judge at the Civil Court in Ulaanbaatar. During the presentation, the legal requirements fulfilled by the candidate were highlighted, who also scored high in the eligibility tests. The news was reported by mnb.mn. The Supreme Court of Mongolia is the country's highest judicial body, responsible for ensuring law enforcement and justice.

