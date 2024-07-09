Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: The 11th edition of the Mongolian Economic Forum begins

July 8, 2024_ The Mongolian Economic Forum opened for the 11th time with the theme 'Go Mongolia' at the State Palace. The two-day event includes four plenary sessions and 14 sector sessions.

July 8, 2024_ The Mongolian Economic Forum opened for the 11th time with the theme 'Go Mongolia' at the State Palace. The two-day event includes four plenary sessions and 14 sector sessions. Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene underlined the importance of the forum, which takes place after the parliamentary elections and constitutional reforms. The government has declared 2024 as the year of 'Support for Regional Development', with policies aimed at decentralizing and diversifying the economy. Unuudur.mn reports it. The forum will also discuss opportunities in tourism and mineral resources, which are crucial to the country's economy.

