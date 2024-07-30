Mongolia: The international exhibition for the new urban plan of Kharkhorum inaugurated

29 July 2024_ Today the international exhibition dedicated to the best projects selected for the new urban plan of Kharkhorum, in Mongolia, was inaugurated. The event was attended by the head of the President's Office, G. Zandanshatar, who underlined the historical and cultural importance of Kharkhorum, the ancient capital of the Mongolian Empire. The city's revival project was launched in 2022, on the occasion of the 860th anniversary of Genghis Khan's birth, with the aim of addressing the challenges related to centralization and improving citizens' living conditions. The source of this news is news.mn. The exhibition presents the works of 36 teams from 18 countries, with the aim of selecting the best projects for the future capital of Mongolia.