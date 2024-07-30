Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: The international exhibition for the new urban plan of Kharkhorum inaugurated

29 July 2024_ Today the international exhibition dedicated to the best projects selected for the new urban plan of Kharkhorum, in Mongolia, was...

Mongolia: The international exhibition for the new urban plan of Kharkhorum inaugurated
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ Today the international exhibition dedicated to the best projects selected for the new urban plan of Kharkhorum, in Mongolia, was inaugurated. The event was attended by the head of the President's Office, G. Zandanshatar, who underlined the historical and cultural importance of Kharkhorum, the ancient capital of the Mongolian Empire. The city's revival project was launched in 2022, on the occasion of the 860th anniversary of Genghis Khan's birth, with the aim of addressing the challenges related to centralization and improving citizens' living conditions. The source of this news is news.mn. The exhibition presents the works of 36 teams from 18 countries, with the aim of selecting the best projects for the future capital of Mongolia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kharkhorum inaugurated Mongolia city's revival project improving citizens' living conditions
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza