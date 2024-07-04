Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: The number of politicians linked by family ties is growing

04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
4 July 2024_ Mongolia has seen a significant increase in the number of parliamentarians with family ties, with 126 members elected for the first time in the country's history. Among them, U. Otgonbayar, former advisor to the Prime Minister, was elected in the sixth parliamentary district. Jargalan, daughter of former Minister of Economic Development N. Batbayar, also entered parliament thanks to the Democratic Party list. Furthermore, Batshugar, son of the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, won a seat in Songinohairkhan district. news.mn reports it. This phenomenon of family political succession is increasingly evident in Mongolia, with numerous examples of politicians following in the footsteps of their relatives.

