Mongolia: The Philippines and Mongolia strengthen bilateral cooperation

04 August 2024_ The Philippines and Mongolia underlined their natural partnership, aimed at pursuing common interests despite climatic and geographical differences. Both countries, experiencing economic growth, are committed to building just and resilient societies, recognizing the importance of an international order based on rules and justice. Cooperation will extend to sectors such as tourism, education, culture and disaster risk management, with particular attention to the effects of climate change. The news is reported by montsame.mn. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, the two countries prepare to further collaborate regionally and internationally.