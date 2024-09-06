Mongolia: Tourists up in August, but down from last year

September 6, 2024_ In August, Mongolia welcomed nearly 140,000 tourists, up 23% from the same month last year. However, the total number of visitors in the first eight months of 2024 exceeded 576,000, but was down 11.5% from 2023. Experts attribute this decline to factors such as accessibility and cost of air travel, as well as the impact of the Olympics, which affected tourism flows. Mongolia reached 89.6% of its target of 425,000 tourists for the summer season, welcoming 380,900 visitors. The news was reported by theubposts.com. Mongolia is known for its natural landscapes and nomadic culture, attracting tourists from all over the world.