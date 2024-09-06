Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Tourists up in August, but down from last year

September 6, 2024_ In August, Mongolia welcomed nearly 140,000 tourists, up 23% from the same month last year. However, the total number of visitors...

Mongolia: Tourists up in August, but down from last year
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ In August, Mongolia welcomed nearly 140,000 tourists, up 23% from the same month last year. However, the total number of visitors in the first eight months of 2024 exceeded 576,000, but was down 11.5% from 2023. Experts attribute this decline to factors such as accessibility and cost of air travel, as well as the impact of the Olympics, which affected tourism flows. Mongolia reached 89.6% of its target of 425,000 tourists for the summer season, welcoming 380,900 visitors. The news was reported by theubposts.com. Mongolia is known for its natural landscapes and nomadic culture, attracting tourists from all over the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as Mongolia In August Tourists up
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza