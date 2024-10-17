Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Trilateral meeting to enhance cooperation with Russia and China

October 17, 2024_ Mongolia, Russia and China held a trilateral meeting to discuss cooperation in various fields, including transportation, logistics,...

Mongolia: Trilateral meeting to enhance cooperation with Russia and China
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Mongolia, Russia and China held a trilateral meeting to discuss cooperation in various fields, including transportation, logistics, energy and minerals. During the meeting, representatives of the three countries expressed satisfaction with the intensification of collaboration on strategic projects. Mongolia also announced improvements in its e-governance and financial assessment indices, signaling a favorable investment environment. In addition, the country is ready to actively cooperate with all members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to promote sustainable development and regional stability. The news was reported by news.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, is a country rich in natural resources and is seeking to attract foreign investment to develop its economy.

