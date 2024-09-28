Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar abandons landfill for burning waste

September 28, 2024_ The Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, plans to stop dumping waste in landfills by 2026, opting to burn it to generate energy.

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar abandons landfill for burning waste
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
September 28, 2024_ The Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, plans to stop dumping waste in landfills by 2026, opting to burn it to generate energy. The city currently operates three landfills, disposing of over 400,000 tons of waste per year, with a significant environmental impact. Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar announced that the waste will be burned to produce energy and the residues used to produce construction materials. The news was reported by mnb.mn, highlighting the importance of proper waste separation by citizens and companies for the success of this project. Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is one of the cities with the highest levels of pollution in the world and is looking for sustainable solutions to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

