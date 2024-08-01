Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar aims to become a '20-minute city' to improve quality of life

31 July 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced its intention to transform Ulaanbaatar into a '20-minute city', where residents can access...

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar aims to become a '20-minute city' to improve quality of life
01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 July 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced its intention to transform Ulaanbaatar into a '20-minute city', where residents can access essential services in up to 20 minutes. This project involves the restructuring of the capital into 14 autonomous cities and the creation of 34 new urban centers to improve the efficiency of public services and reduce congestion. However, experts warn that realizing this ambitious plan may not be easy, given the complexity of Ulaanbaatar's current situation. The news was reported by unuudur.mn, highlighting the challenges and opportunities linked to this urban reform project. The Mongolian capital, currently characterized by pollution and congestion problems, seeks to improve the quality of life of its citizens through more effective urban planning.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
where residents can access Ulan Bator This project involves can
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza