Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar aims to become a '20-minute city' to improve quality of life

31 July 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced its intention to transform Ulaanbaatar into a '20-minute city', where residents can access essential services in up to 20 minutes. This project involves the restructuring of the capital into 14 autonomous cities and the creation of 34 new urban centers to improve the efficiency of public services and reduce congestion. However, experts warn that realizing this ambitious plan may not be easy, given the complexity of Ulaanbaatar's current situation. The news was reported by unuudur.mn, highlighting the challenges and opportunities linked to this urban reform project. The Mongolian capital, currently characterized by pollution and congestion problems, seeks to improve the quality of life of its citizens through more effective urban planning.