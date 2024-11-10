Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar and UN collaborate to reduce air pollution

November 10, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar met with UN Deputy Resident Representative Lin Cao to discuss projects to reduce air pollution...

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar and UN collaborate to reduce air pollution
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar met with UN Deputy Resident Representative Lin Cao to discuss projects to reduce air pollution through the use of renewable energy. During the meeting, opportunities for collaboration were explored to address pressing issues such as traffic and energy shortages. Nyambaatar stressed the importance of studying UN experiences to improve the quality of life in the Mongolian capital. Lin Cao expressed the UN's willingness to support initiatives to create green and sustainable cities. The news was reported by montsame.mn. Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is known for its environmental challenges, including air pollution, which is a significant problem for the health of its inhabitants.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including air pollution Ulan Bator Mongolian capital inquinamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza