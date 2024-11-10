Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar and UN collaborate to reduce air pollution

November 10, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar met with UN Deputy Resident Representative Lin Cao to discuss projects to reduce air pollution through the use of renewable energy. During the meeting, opportunities for collaboration were explored to address pressing issues such as traffic and energy shortages. Nyambaatar stressed the importance of studying UN experiences to improve the quality of life in the Mongolian capital. Lin Cao expressed the UN's willingness to support initiatives to create green and sustainable cities. The news was reported by montsame.mn. Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is known for its environmental challenges, including air pollution, which is a significant problem for the health of its inhabitants.