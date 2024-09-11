Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar completes expansion of heat supply network

September 11, 2024_ The city of Ulaanbaatar plans to complete the expansion of the heat supply network along Peace Avenue by September 15, 2024. The project includes the construction of a new 1.6 km stretch of pipeline, with six companies selected for the work, five of which are currently operating with completion rates between 70 and 100%. However, one company has caused delays, preventing the final asphalting work from being completed. Local authorities have coordinated additional resources to meet the contractual deadline. Ulaanbaatar’s heat supply network spans more than 390 kilometers, with pipelines ranging in age from 30 to 60 years, and the main system was commissioned in 1983, as reported by theubposts.com. Authorities are implementing measures to ensure the pipelines remain operational during future repairs and upgrades.