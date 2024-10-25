Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar Deputy Mayor Meets with UNDP Representative for Renewable Energy Project

October 25, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar A. Amartuvshin met with Matilda Dimovska, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to discuss cooperation on a renewable energy project. During the meeting, Amartuvshin expressed her intention to expand the project “Supporting the Transition to Renewable Energy in Informal Neighborhoods” to improve the living conditions of vulnerable families. The project includes the installation of electric heaters and solar panels for 50 families, helping to reduce air pollution in Ulaanbaatar. The UNDP representative confirmed support for strengthening cooperation between the parties. This project aims to improve the quality of life and promote the use of clean energy in the Mongolian capital, an area known for its air pollution problems.