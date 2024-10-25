Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar Deputy Mayor Meets with UNDP Representative for Renewable Energy Project

October 25, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar A. Amartuvshin met with Matilda Dimovska, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development...

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar Deputy Mayor Meets with UNDP Representative for Renewable Energy Project
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar A. Amartuvshin met with Matilda Dimovska, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to discuss cooperation on a renewable energy project. During the meeting, Amartuvshin expressed her intention to expand the project “Supporting the Transition to Renewable Energy in Informal Neighborhoods” to improve the living conditions of vulnerable families. The project includes the installation of electric heaters and solar panels for 50 families, helping to reduce air pollution in Ulaanbaatar. The UNDP representative confirmed support for strengthening cooperation between the parties. This project aims to improve the quality of life and promote the use of clean energy in the Mongolian capital, an area known for its air pollution problems.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Programma delle Nazioni Unite per lo sviluppo project includes UNDP Representative Mongolian capital
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza