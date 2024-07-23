Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar hit by heavy rain, emergency interventions underway

July 23, 2024_ In Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, heavy rains that began on July 20 caused flooding in several areas of the city. Local authorities responded with 220 workers and 71 vehicles, removing 14,403 tonnes of water and building sand barriers to prevent further damage. 20 citizens were evacuated from the flooded areas and safety recommendations were given. Further rain is expected in the coming days, and citizens are invited to follow the authorities' instructions to prevent flood risks. Unuudur.mn reports it. Additionally, five people, including two children, drowned during the July holidays, underscoring the need for greater caution near waterways.