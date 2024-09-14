Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar introduces free WiFi on 600 public buses

September 13, 2024_ The Governor's Office, in collaboration with the 'Ulaanbaatar City Development Corporation' and 'Larisco Media Group', has...

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar introduces free WiFi on 600 public buses
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The Governor's Office, in collaboration with the 'Ulaanbaatar City Development Corporation' and 'Larisco Media Group', has launched a high-speed WiFi service on 600 public buses in Ulaanbaatar. This initiative makes Ulaanbaatar one of the few capitals in the world to offer free WiFi on public transport. E.Dolgion, founder of 'Larisco Media Group', emphasized that passengers can use this service free of charge while traveling. Currently, over 50% of buses in Ulaanbaatar are equipped with this feature, compared to 3% in New York and 20% in London. This news is reported by gogo.mn. The project also includes installing digital screens on buses to provide up-to-date news and information to passengers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This news high speed WiFi service Ulan Bator up to date news
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza