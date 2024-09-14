Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar introduces free WiFi on 600 public buses

September 13, 2024_ The Governor's Office, in collaboration with the 'Ulaanbaatar City Development Corporation' and 'Larisco Media Group', has launched a high-speed WiFi service on 600 public buses in Ulaanbaatar. This initiative makes Ulaanbaatar one of the few capitals in the world to offer free WiFi on public transport. E.Dolgion, founder of 'Larisco Media Group', emphasized that passengers can use this service free of charge while traveling. Currently, over 50% of buses in Ulaanbaatar are equipped with this feature, compared to 3% in New York and 20% in London. This news is reported by gogo.mn. The project also includes installing digital screens on buses to provide up-to-date news and information to passengers.