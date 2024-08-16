Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar introduces new fees for vehicles with provincial plates

August 16, 2024_ The city of Ulaanbaatar has introduced a new fee for vehicles with provincial license plates in an effort to reduce traffic and improve traffic management. Starting from the end of April, vehicles with provincial license plates will have to pay a fee of MNT 1,000 for a 48-hour stay in the capital, with additional charges for exceeding the limit. The measure aims to generate revenue for the city's road fund and combat traffic congestion and air pollution. The city currently has more than 600,000 registered vehicles, 60 percent of which are private cars. The news was reported by The UB Post. The initiative is part of a broader plan to improve air quality and traffic in the Mongolian capital.