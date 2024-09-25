Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar joins 'Resilient Cities of Asia' project for urban sustainability
25 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar has officially become the fifth city to join the 'Resilient Cities of Asia' project, which aims to improve the city's ability to address challenges related to urban planning and environmental sustainability. The initiative, which will last until April 2027, is implemented in collaboration between the Office of the Governor of the city and the Asia Foundation. The project aims to strengthen the skills of public officials, redesign urban planning processes, and increase citizen participation in the management of the city. It also focuses on improving living conditions and managing disaster risk through education and technological innovation. The news is reported by The UB Post. The ultimate goal is to create a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive Ulaanbaatar for the future.

