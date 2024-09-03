Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
13:07
Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar launches 'Ecomobility' initiative to reduce traffic

03 September 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar has launched the 'Ecomobility' initiative to address the traffic problem in the Mongolian capital....

Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar launches 'Ecomobility' initiative to reduce traffic
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 September 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar has launched the 'Ecomobility' initiative to address the traffic problem in the Mongolian capital. With over 750,000 registered vehicles, of which around 600,000 are in circulation daily, the city is looking for collaborative solutions to reduce the number of cars on the road. Among the proposals are car sharing and encouraging the use of public transport and pedestrian mobility. The initiative was reported by mnb.mn, and also includes plans to improve pedestrian infrastructure and increase the number of buses in service. Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is trying to create a more sustainable and livable environment for its citizens.

