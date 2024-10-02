Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar Metro Construction Begins With New International Tenders

October 2, 2024_ Inno 'Dawas Engineering' has won the international tender for consultancy services for the construction of a high-capacity metro system in Ulaanbaatar. The first phase of selecting a contractor to build the metro, which will be approximately 18 kilometers long and have 14 stations, will be announced on October 3. The new public transport system is designed to carry 17,500 passengers per hour, reducing travel time to just 27 minutes. This project aims to improve urban mobility and boost economic development in the Mongolian capital, The UB Post reported. The Ulaanbaatar Metro is scheduled to be built in 2025 and is a significant step towards addressing the city's traffic problem.