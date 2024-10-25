Mongolia: United Nations Day Celebration with Premier L.Oyundelgere

October 24, 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyundelgere visited the United Nations Headquarters to celebrate United Nations Day, stressing the importance of international cooperation. During the event, he highlighted Mongolia's progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the support it has received from the UN, especially during the pandemic and recent climate crises. Oyundelgere also mentioned the "Vision 2050" program and the importance of the partnership with the UN for the country's future development. Mongolia became a member of the United Nations in 1961 and has since worked to strengthen its position in the international community, as reported by montsame.mn. The celebration included discussions on future plans and Mongolia's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development.