Mongolia: Updates on the development plan of the new city of Kharkhorum

26 July 2024_ Mongolian authorities have provided updates on the international selection process for the master plan of the new city of Kharkhorum, aimed at revitalizing the ancient capital of the Khunnu Empire. More than 130 companies, including Mongolian ones, participated in the selection, with projects that will be exhibited online for the public from 25 to 31 July. The government has allocated MNT1.8 billion for the development of the plan, aiming to ensure modern infrastructure and safe living conditions for citizens. Final selection of the project will take place on July 31, with implementation expected in phases starting in 2025. The news was reported by The UB Post. The new city will include modern housing, healthcare, cultural services and green spaces, contributing to a balanced and sustainable living environment.