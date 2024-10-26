Mongolia: Uranium deal talks with France continue

October 26, 2024_ The Mongolian Parliament has begun discussion on a bill to amend nuclear energy legislation, in conjunction with negotiations between the Mongolian government and the French group Orano Mining on an investment agreement. The government submitted the bill to the Parliament, requesting an urgent analysis, which was accepted. In addition, a former Mongolian ambassador to the United States was appointed as deputy director of the Badrah Energy company, involved in the uranium project. The news is reported by news.mn, highlighting the strategic importance of this agreement for the Mongolian mining sector, which has significant uranium reserves.