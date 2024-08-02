Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: VI meeting of mayors of North-East Asia inaugurated

Mongolia: VI meeting of mayors of North-East Asia inaugurated
02 August 2024_ Today the VI meeting of the mayors of the cities of North-East Asia began, focusing on the theme of sustainable development and partnership between public and private. Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar said the next four years will be crucial for the development and growth of the Mongolian capital. During the forum, the importance of addressing environmental and social challenges related to rapid urbanization and economic growth in the region was highlighted. The Mongolian government has already launched initiatives to improve the legal framework and promote green projects through green financing. The news is reported by unuudur.mn. Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia and the political, cultural and economic center of the country.

