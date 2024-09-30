Mongolia: Vietnamese President's Official Visit to Mongolia for the 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

September 29, 2024_ President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam will pay an official visit to Mongolia from September 30 to October 1, 2024, at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. This visit marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Vietnam, a bond that is rooted in a history of friendship and cooperation. During the visit, bilateral cooperation issues in various fields, including economy, culture and education, will be discussed. This was reported by montsame.mn. The visit is seen as an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries, which have a long history of cooperation dating back to the 13th century.