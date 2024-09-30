Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Vietnamese President's Official Visit to Mongolia for the 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

September 29, 2024_ President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam will pay an official visit to Mongolia from September 30 to October 1,...

Mongolia: Vietnamese President's Official Visit to Mongolia for the 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam will pay an official visit to Mongolia from September 30 to October 1, 2024, at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. This visit marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Vietnam, a bond that is rooted in a history of friendship and cooperation. During the visit, bilateral cooperation issues in various fields, including economy, culture and education, will be discussed. This was reported by montsame.mn. The visit is seen as an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries, which have a long history of cooperation dating back to the 13th century.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mongolia Vietnam Mongolia from September September 29
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza