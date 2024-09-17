September 16, 2024_ In Mongolia, the government has launched an innovative project to generate energy through waste combustion, an initiative that aims to improve the country's energy efficiency. The project is led by Ch.Batzorig, an expert with 13 years of experience in the energy sector, who has already worked on major infrastructure projects in Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian capital. This new approach will not only help reduce waste, but will also provide a sustainable source of energy for local communities. The news was reported by news.mn, highlighting the importance of this project for Mongolia's energy future. Ulaanbaatar is Mongolia's largest city and a crucial center for the country's economic and infrastructure development.