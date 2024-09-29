Mongolia: Weather warning for heavy rain and snow in eastern regions

September 28, 2024_ Mongolian meteorological authorities have issued a warning for heavy rain and snowfall in the regions of Dornogovi, Sukhbaatar and Dornod. Significant rainfall and falling temperatures are expected, which may cause disruption to farmers and transporters. Residents have been advised to be alert for the risks of flooding and road slides due to the adverse weather conditions. The source of this information is mnb.mn. Forecasts indicate that the weather conditions will continue to affect the country in the coming days, with further snowfall expected in mountainous areas.