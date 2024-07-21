Mongolia: Weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

July 21, 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the central and eastern regions of the country. Heavy rain, hail, strong winds and lightning are expected, with possible flooding. Adverse weather conditions will also affect the capital Ulaanbaatar, with temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees. The population is invited to take precautions to avoid accidents. This was reported by the news site mnb.mn. The forecast indicates a worsening of weather conditions in the coming days, with rain and thunderstorms that will continue until July 25th.