Mongolia: Weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
July 15, 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the eastern regions of the country on July 15 and 16....

15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 15, 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the eastern regions of the country on July 15 and 16. Heavy rain, hail, strong winds and lightning are expected, with possible risks of flooding. The adverse weather conditions will mainly affect the eastern and central provinces, with temperatures varying greatly between different areas. The capital Ulaanbaatar and the towns of Baganuur and Terelj will see moderate rain and temporarily strong winds. This was reported by the news site news.mn. The authorities invite the population to take precautions to avoid accidents related to bad weather.

