Mongolia: Weather warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms

08 August 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms expected between 8 and 9 August 2024, especially in the provinces of Övörkhangai and Töv. Herders, citizens and transporters are advised to be alert for possible flooding and lightning, with heavy rains expected to continue in the following days. Temperatures will range from 4 to 34 degrees Celsius depending on the region, with variable weather conditions. The source of this information is mnb.mn. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urge the population to follow safety instructions to prevent incidents related to adverse weather conditions.