Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Weather warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms

08 August 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms expected between 8 and 9 August 2024, especially in the...

Mongolia: Weather warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms
09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms expected between 8 and 9 August 2024, especially in the provinces of Övörkhangai and Töv. Herders, citizens and transporters are advised to be alert for possible flooding and lightning, with heavy rains expected to continue in the following days. Temperatures will range from 4 to 34 degrees Celsius depending on the region, with variable weather conditions. The source of this information is mnb.mn. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urge the population to follow safety instructions to prevent incidents related to adverse weather conditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mongolian authorities have issued mnb.mn. local authorities authorities autorità garante
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza