Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Weather warning for thunderstorms and rain in central and eastern part of the country

August 28, 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rains in the central and eastern regions of the country. The...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Mongolian authorities have issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rains in the central and eastern regions of the country. The rainfall is expected to be accompanied by hail, lightning and strong winds, with a high risk of flooding and landslides. Emergency services have urged the population to be careful and follow safety instructions, avoiding parking near watercourses and risk areas. The news was reported by montsame.mn. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and will provide updates to ensure the safety of citizens.

