September 11, 2024_ With winter approaching, families in Ulaanbaatar are preparing to face seasonal challenges, such as severe cold and scarcity of resources. Local authorities have started a bus fleet renewal program, introducing 600 new vehicles to improve the accessibility of public transport. In addition, the availability of heating fuel has been ensured with over 84,000 tons of fuel on hand, while a winter with heavy snowfall is expected. The source of this information is unuudur.mn, which emphasizes the importance of adequate preparation to face winter hardships. Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is known for its harsh winter temperatures and its population, which largely lives in gers, traditional Mongolian homes.